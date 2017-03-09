Legislators looking to make changes to marijuana law

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana for adults back in November, but the law has yet to be fully implemented. State legislators must review the law before pot can be legally sold.

The State Legislature’s Committee on Marijuana Policy met this week to discuss their plans for regulating recreational marijuana industry. Lawmakers plan to make changes the ballot law this legislative session. The 10 percent tax on pot sales is a controversial item on the list of reviews; some state legislators want to raise the tax.

Southwick state Representative Nick Boldyga told 22News that the committee plans to act fast to close loopholes in the current law. “There’s a lot of gray areas where you can purchase marijuana but it’s illegal to sell it,” he explained. “So I think we need to implement the law as soon as possible.”

Earlier this month, a shop in Springfield was forced to shut down after giving “free” pot to customers who paid a cover fee to get in the door.

The committee plans to come up with a new marijuana bill by June.