Jose Tosado re-election reception held at Tower Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration was held Thursday night in honor of Springfield State Representative Jose Tosado.

Lawmakers from across the state came out for his re-election celebration at the Colony Club in Tower Square in Springfield.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi hosted the reception.

Since the state budget was announced Thursday, 22News took the opportunity to ask your lawmakers if us here in western Massachusetts will be getting the funding we need.

“I’m trying to make sure some of the successes that have gone on the greater Boston area are happening here as well through various partnerships,” said DeLeo.

DeLeo said he’s working on a Boston Business Link, which will help western Massachusetts share in the economic success seen in the eastern part of the state.