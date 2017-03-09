It’s not that unusual for us to get snow in March

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday was a bright but windy day and while almost all the snow is gone and spring cleanups are underway, it’s still officially winter.

After we experienced temperatures in the 70s and a first ever reported February tornado a couple of weeks ago, now we’re talking about snow.

“We’re gonna get it, Mother Nature we’re gonna get it but I’m sure it will melt. I don’t mind, I don’t mind,” said Rita Germano of West Springfield.

We have had some big snowstorms in the month of March. “1888 there is no one alive now that remembers that. I read about it but this was before there were trucks to move snow so they rolled the snow flat on the streets and used sleighs and stuff like that,” said Steve LeClair of West Springfield.

Twenty-four years ago there was also a very memorable March snowstorm. From the 12th through the 14th the Superstorm of 1993, also known as the “Storm of the Century” brought snow and high winds from Alabama to Maine. Here in western Massachusetts we picked up more than a foot of snow from that storm.

While it’s not looking anything like that, we do have the chance to see some snow Friday and some very cold weather this weekend.

Our average high temperatures for this time of year should be in the lower 40s. High temperatures this weekend are only forecast to be in the 20s with lows down in the single digits and wind chills down below zero.

Spring officially arrives on Monday, March 20th but this weekend we spring forward. Set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.