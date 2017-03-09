Humason promoted to assistant minority leader in Senate

BOSTON (WWLP) – State Senator Don Humason is moving up to a new leadership position in the Massachusetts Senate. The Westfield Republican has been appointed the new assistant minority leader; a step above his previous position as minority whip.

The Republicans hold six seats in the 40-member senate, and Humason is currently the only Republican who represents western Massachusetts in the chamber.

A former state representative, Humason was first elected to the Senate in 2013. His district includes all of the cities and towns of Agawam, Easthampton, Granville, Holyoke, Russell, Southampton, Southwick, Tolland, Westfield, and part of Chicopee.