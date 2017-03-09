Homemade Blueberry Muffins

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – You can eat them any time of the day, and they are always delicious! Nancy Parent, Owner of Tiers of Joy in Ludlow, showed us how to make blueberry muffins.

Blueberry Muffins

Tiers of Joy

Ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 stick of butter, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup milk

2 – 2.5 cups of blueberries (I use 2.5 cups. Sometimes I mix berries)

Tools:

Regular size muffin pan

Cupcake papers/liners

Mixer (stand or hand)

Spatula

Directions:

Wash and set aside blueberries to dry. Combine butter and granulated sugar in a mixing bowl. Add the two eggs and beat to combine. Add vanilla. Add flour and baking powder and add milk slowly while beating.

You can fill each cup almost full of batter into each cupcake liner.

Topping: Mix 1TBS of granulated sugar with ½ tsp cinnamon. Sprinkle on top of each muffin prior to baking.

Bake at 375 degrees for 25-30 min.