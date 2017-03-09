Dr. Phil – “A tragic death, a $3 million settlement, and a mom out of control”

Does Alyssa say she thinks she has a problem?

WWLP 22News Published: Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Two-and-a-half years ago, tragedy struck when Alyssa’s husband, Nick, suffered massive head trauma during an accident at a fundraiser – ultimately passing away.

Alyssa and her family won a $3 million settlement for his wrongful death and are set to start collecting, but Alyssa’s family and friends claim since her husband’s accident, she has spun out of control — drinking, partying and spending excessively.

Does Alyssa say she thinks she has a problem? You won’t want to miss what happens during her ride to the show, and her unusual behavior with staff – including a Dr. Phil show first!

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s