District Attorney Gulluni promoting “Stop the Swerve” campaign

DA holding contest in effort to discourage impaired driving

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has launched a public service announcement and billboard challenge, as part of his Stop the Swerve campaign.

The contests are open to all Hampden County high school students, to highlight the dangers of drunk and impaired driving. The winners will be recognized on March 30 at the Stop the Swerve event, held at the Basketball Hall of Fame. Gulluni said the event will also include interactive exhibits that simulate what it is like to drive under the influence, in order to show young people how drinking affects one’s ability to respond.

“So, it’s really part of our effort to prevent and educate before crime happens, and then therefore prevent crime from happening in the first place,” Gulluni said.

The winning entries for both the PSA and the billboard contests will receive $10,000 grants to improve their schools’ technological resources.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s