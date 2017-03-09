Cold case arrest shocks neighborhood

WTLV's Shelby Danielsen Published: Updated:
Florida psychologist Ron Hyde, 60, accused of murdering and dismembering 16-year-old Fred Laster in 1994.

(WTLV/NBC News) A Florida man arrested following a break of a 23-year-old cold case made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Ron Hyde, 60, is accused of murdering and dismembering 16-year-old Fred Laster in 1994.

Hyde was arrested on Tuesday, shedding light on the 23-year-old murder case, following an FBI search of his home.

Laster’s body was labeled as a John Doe for years before the Center For Missing and Exploited Children was able to identify the body by testing the DNA of a relative of Laster’s.

The FBI and contributing agencies were able to implicate Hyde in the case after going through his garbage and testing his DNA against DNA found on Laster’s body.

Read more: http://fcnews.tv/2niDuCE

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s