Chicopee to explore waste treatment options

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A meeting is being held in Chicopee with the City Council and Mayor Richard Kos to discuss a proposal to use Springfield’s waste treatment facility for Chicopee’s waste water treatment needs.

The City of Chicopee is trying to look at other ways to provide waste water treatment at a lower cost to residents for the future.

This alternative would pump all of Chicopee’s waste water to Springfield’s Bondi Island Water Treatment Facility and scale down the Chicopee treatment plant to treat only combined sewer overflows.

Springfield is also designing a new waste water pipe and pumping facility crossing the Connecticut River. This facility may be enlarged to also pump Chicopee’s sewage to Springfield’s Bondi Island Treatment Facility.

This alternative can benefit Chicopee WPC by eliminating sludge processing, odors, trucking, and continuous facility operation.

Also, it will avoid tens of millions of dollars of treatment plant upgrades that are needed at the 46-year-old facility.

A meeting will be held on March 13th at 6:30 p.m. to review and discuss the new proposal from the Water Pollution Control Division.