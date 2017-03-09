Chicopee man convicted of killing pregnant woman to be sentenced Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man convicted of killing a pregnant woman in Springfield more than a decade ago is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

A Hampden County Superior Court found 46-year-old Benjamin Martinez guilty of stabbing Caridad Puente 30 times in her Taylor Street apartment on June 9, 2004. He was convicted of first-degree murder after DNA evidence linked him back to the crime.

Puente was pregnant at the time, and police say her 11-month old baby was found crying and screaming next to her body.

Martinez wasn’t arrested until 2014, a decade after the gruesome murder. Police retested and matched his DNA to the blood found in Puente’s apartment, and underneath her fingernails.

“My sympathy is with the victim’s family, as I hope this verdict brings them closure, and a measure of justice for their loved one,” Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement sent to 22News.