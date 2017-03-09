Can the AHCA pass?

NBC's Blayne Alexander Published:
Congress begins debate on the Republican plan to replace Obamacare, but opposition from both sides remains strong.

(NBC News) After an 18-hour marathon session, Republicans in the House Ways and Means Committee gave the American Health Care Act, their plan to replace Obamacare, its first step forward early Thursday, voting to approve the bill just after 4 a.m.

Still, without major changes getting the bill past conservative Republicans could prove more difficult.

Democrats say the bill will never gain public support.

“TrumpCare is really a tax break for the rich, not a healthcare program,” says Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

President Trump, meanwhile, is making his own personal push with influential conservative groups.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2naupfT

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s