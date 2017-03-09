Baker: No plans to extend T’s privatization powers

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says he has no plans to seek an extension of a law that gave Boston’s transit system more power to privatize certain operations.

In 2015, the Legislature approved a three-year exemption for the financially-strapped Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority from state rules that curb outsourcing by state government agencies.

Since then, the MBTA has moved to privatize its cash operations and warehouse, and recently asked for bids from private firms to take over bus maintenance. The T says the moves will save millions of dollars.

Baker, who pushed for the exemption from the anti-privatization law, said Wednesday he doesn’t anticipate asking lawmakers to extend it beyond next year.

Several top Democrats had indicated they were unlikely to approve an extension even if one was requested.