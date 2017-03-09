Authorities ask for help in finding missing college student

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Williams College student whose last known location was in Connecticut on Monday.

Williamstown police on Thursday urged people to contact them if they have information about 23-year-old Nathaniel Whittle, of Houston.

Authorities say Whittle’s last known whereabouts was at a bank in Bloomfield, Connecticut, on Monday, when he withdrew money from his account. College officials say he disappeared from campus earlier in the day Monday.

Police say Whittle could be driving a gray Toyota Tacoma with the Texas license plate CBJ0333.