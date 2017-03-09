911 call leads to human trafficking rescue

Georgia police find eight women being held against their will in $1-million home.

(WXIA) Georgia police say a 911 call led to the rescue of eight human trafficking victims being held against their will in a million dollar home.

The call came from a 20-year-old woman alerting police that she and other women were being held at a home in Sandy Springs.

“It’s house of full of girls and…if I try to leave, he’ll try to kill me,” the caller told the dispatcher.

Police said they arrested 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts of Sandy Springs in connection with the incident.

With the assistance of the FBI, Roberts was arrested on Tuesday and charged with false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor.

“We believe that he’d been making promises to some of these ladies for modeling careers — financial assistance,” said Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Sam Worsham.

