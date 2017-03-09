CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Just wanting to get organized isn’t good enough, you need some tips from the pros! Rick Woods, Professional Organizer from The Functional Organizer shared tips to avoid organizing mistakes.

5 Organizing Pitfalls to Avoid

1. High expectations in a short period of time.

2. Not finishing a current home project before starting a new organizing project.

3. Buying additional shelving systems, bins and boxes BEFORE going through your stuff.

4. Just shuffling stuff from one room to another without purging.

5. Sticking to only one system, as an end all, be all.