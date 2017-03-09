5 Organizing Pitfalls to Avoid

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  Just wanting to get organized isn’t good enough, you need some tips from the pros!  Rick Woods, Professional Organizer from The Functional Organizer shared tips to avoid organizing mistakes.

5 Organizing Pitfalls to Avoid

1. High expectations in a short period of time.

2. Not finishing a current home project before starting a new organizing project.

3. Buying additional shelving systems, bins and boxes BEFORE going through your stuff.

4. Just shuffling stuff from one room to another without purging.

5. Sticking to only one system, as an end all, be all.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s