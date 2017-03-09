“$4,000,000 Bonus Cash” lottery ticket prize winner

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from West Yarmouth won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Cash” instant game; she is the first person to win.

According to the State Lottery, Laura Mendosa of West Yarmouth chose the one-time payment of $2,600,000. She plans on using her to travel.

Mendosa bought her ticket at Lyndon’s Convenience Store, 3963 Acushnet Ave. in New Bedford. The store will get a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

There are four additional $4,000,000 prizes and fifteen $1,000,000 prizes left in this $10 instant game.