Women’s Day march to be held in downtown Northampton Wednesday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Women’s March has organized a march and “speak out” event in honor of International Women’s Day and A Day Without Women.

The march is scheduled to begin at noon at the Pioneer Valley Worker’s Center on Hampton Avenue in Northampton, and will end at Pulaski Park. The march will be led by women but the group says everyone is welcome to participate.

According to a release sent to 22News, the day’s events will recognize the value of women of all backgrounds. Along the march route, participants will pass an “Inequality Graveyard,” which was set up by organizers earlier Wednesday to represent issues such as sexism, racism, and homophobia.

The same group also organized the march that took place in Northampton on January 21, the same day hundreds of thousands of people participated in the Women’s March on Washington in support of women’s rights and gender equality.

