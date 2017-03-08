William N. Deberry Elementary School got a visit from the storm team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at William N. Deberry Elementary School got a special visit today after learning about the weather in class. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei went to visit to talk about the seasons and how weather works.

First we talked about what a meteorologist does and the different types of meteorologists there are. We categorized different storms and each season they are in, and how weather affects people everyday.

One student told me what he loves about the weather and what he likes to do outside. When asked ‘What do you like about the weather?’ Elijah Brown, a kindergartner at William N. Deberry Elementary School, told 22News, “It can be hot and cold, and you can play!”

Especially in New England we know it can get hot and cold.

Students also learned about the damage storms can bring and safe places to take shelter when a storm is near.

The students learned about clouds prior to me coming and together we described the clouds outside today, which were cirrus clouds that brought us fair weather.