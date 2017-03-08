Westfield State University holds annual job fair

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An opportunity to help students land a career our of college. 22News was there for Westfield State University’s annual job and internship fair.

The great thing about this job fair is it’s open to students, alumni and anyone who may be in search of a job.

From insurance, state police, and education this job fair had it all. 22News also had a booth there and welcomed anyone looking to be in the media field.

22News talked with two sophomores who took advantage of this job fair to search for internships in their field. Morgan Langevin, from Southwick, told 22News, “I’m looking for internships and trying to get connections, one of the internships I applied for has a booth here today so I was able to talk to them.”

Employers stood behind their booths has students and alumni asked them questions about what each job would entail.

Many of the other students i talked with said fairs like this are very useful and help them learn more about fields they might be interested in pursuing.