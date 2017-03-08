Trial set for Westfield mother facing child endangerment charges

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shannon Lea will be going to trial on June 19th. Lea’s then 1 year old baby was reportedly treated for a heroin overdose in March 2016. Lea took her child to Baystate Noble Hospital in March 2016 after the child allegedly choked on something. An initial report from the Westfield News shows the child had to be revived with Narcan, which can reverse an opiate overdose.

In 2016, when police searched Lea’s apartment they found 190 empty heroin bags, 11 syringes, bulk heroin packaging and small flies in the visibly dirty room that smelled of cat urine.

Lea was arraigned in May 2016 for a misdemeanor child endangerment charge. In Westfield District Court on Wednesday, that June trial date was set.

The Department of Child and Family Services removed the one year old from the mother’s care after the March 2016 incident. It’s unclear if the child, now 2, has been reunited with any family members.

Lea could face up to 2.5 years in prison if convicted.