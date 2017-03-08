‘The World is on Sale’ in March with AAA

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you stop into AAA in March, you’ll have the ability to select one of many amazing deals for spring travel! Vice President, Membership, Travel Services, Marketing & PR at AAA Pioneer Valley Sandra Marsian told about this month of savings and about an information session to get more details about how you can save big!

The World is On Sale at AAA

AAA Travel/AAA Pioneer Valley

Info Night

Wednesday, March 8th – 6:30pm

AAA West Springfield Office – 150 Capital Drive

RSVP: AAA.com/travelevents or (413) 785-1381

