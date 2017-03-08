‘The World is on Sale’ in March with AAA

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you stop into AAA in March, you’ll have the ability to select one of many amazing deals for spring travel! Vice President, Membership, Travel Services, Marketing & PR at AAA Pioneer Valley Sandra Marsian told about this month of savings and about an information session to get more details about how you can save big!
The World is On Sale at AAA
AAA Travel/AAA Pioneer Valley
Info Night
Wednesday, March 8th – 6:30pm
AAA West Springfield Office – 150 Capital Drive
RSVP: AAA.com/travelevents or (413) 785-1381
Promotional consideration provided by: AAA Travel