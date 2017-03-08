The Flash – Into The Speed Force Trailer

(CW) – Barry turns to the speed force on the next episode of The Flash!
Desperate to stop Savitar and save his friends, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to the speed force for answers. H.R. (Tom Cavanagh) gives Jesse (guest star Violett Beane) some advice.
Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brooke Roberts & Judalina Neira (#316). The episode airs on March 14, 2017.
Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>
Connect with The Flash Online:
Visit The Flash WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheFlash
Like The Flash on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwtheflash
Follow The Flash on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_theflash
Follow The Flash on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cwtheflash
Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield
Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/