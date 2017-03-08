The Flash – Into The Speed Force Trailer

(CW) – Barry turns to the speed force on the next episode of The Flash!

Desperate to stop Savitar and save his friends, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to the speed force for answers. H.R. (Tom Cavanagh) gives Jesse (guest star Violett Beane) some advice.

Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brooke Roberts & Judalina Neira (#316). The episode airs on March 14, 2017.

