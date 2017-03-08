Teacher struck by car at Putnam Vocational Technical Academy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A teacher at Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy suffered broken bones after being struck by a car in the school’s parking lot Tuesday morning.

Azell Cavaan, spokesperson for the Springfield Public Schools, told 22News that the accident took place during morning drop-off time at the high school.

Cavaan said that the teacher has a broken ankle and broken leg, and could be out of work for a while.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available from Springfield police.