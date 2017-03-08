Supernatural – Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell Scene

(CW) – A new episode of Supernatural airs this Thursday at 8/7 on The CW Springfield.

An attack by an invisible hellhound at a campsite leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to investigate the mysterious circumstances. Meanwhile, two of Crowley’s (Mark A. Sheppard) own personal demons uncover what he has been hiding. Castiel (Misha Collins) gets a lead on Kelly Kline.

Directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado, the episode was written by Davy Perez. (#1215). The episode airs on March 9, 2017.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Connect with Supernatural Online:

Visit Supernatural WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/Supernatural

Like Supernatural on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/supernatural

Follow Supernatural on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_spn

Follow Supernatural on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_supernatural

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/