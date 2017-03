SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – International Women’s Day will be celebrated in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

The celebration is scheduled to begin with a prayer at 3:00 p.m. in front of Court Square. Local women will speak at the event, and singers and poets are also expected to perform.

According to a release sent to 22News, the event will focus on issues that affect women on a local, regional and national level.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated since the early 1900s.