Springfield students enjoying free nutritious breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Every student at the Brightwood Elementary School in Springfield has the option to start their day with a free nutritious breakfast in the classroom, and educators say it’s having a big impact on their academics.

“When this program was implemented we were a Level 4 school, we’ve seen consistent gains in our academic performance here at the school, and we think there’s a direct correlation between good nutrition and academic performance,” said John Doty, Principal at Brightwood Elementary.

On the menu Wednesday morning: an egg sandwich, fresh fruit and a juice. The program has been very successful, Brightwood was the first school in Springfield to test it, and now 96% of students participate.

Springfield Superintendent Daniel Warwick told 22News that three quarters of schools in Springfield have this breakfast program, and they’re working to get it in all Springfield public schools by next year. He said it’s made a significant difference, especially at the high school level.

“So at Central High School with 2,100 kids, we have breakfast in every classroom. It’s a huge logistical piece, but very interestingly the graduation rates are up, the dropout rates are way down, academic achievement has risen at every level.”

The funding for this breakfast program comes from the state, they also use grants to help pay for it.