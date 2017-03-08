Springfield PD: Suspect broke into van at Olive Garden on Boston Road

The suspect's girlfriend had warrants out for her arrest

By Published:
Courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a man Tuesday after allegedly breaking into a van in the Olive Garden parking lot on Boston Road.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said officers spoke to witnesses and the victim of a car break in, who said they saw a skinny white man breaking into a van parked in the lot and stole items from it.

Witnesses chased the suspect to the Howard Johnson’s Inn next door. The suspect ran into a room and then ran across the street, leaving the stolen items on the bed next to his girlfriend, Delaney said.

Officers caught 37-year-old John Cowles of Westfield in the Planet Fitness parking lot across the street, Delaney said.

Cowles is charged with two counts on breaking and entering motor vehicle and larceny of property under $250.

Courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

Cowles’ girlfriend, 42-year-old Tia Ayers of Springfield, had outstanding warrants. Ayers was arrested for Breaking and Entering daytime for a felony, trespass, larceny over $250 and vandalizing property over $250 warrants, Delaney said.

Both were arraigned in Springfield District Court Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s