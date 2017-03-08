Springfield PD: Suspect broke into van at Olive Garden on Boston Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a man Tuesday after allegedly breaking into a van in the Olive Garden parking lot on Boston Road.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said officers spoke to witnesses and the victim of a car break in, who said they saw a skinny white man breaking into a van parked in the lot and stole items from it.

Witnesses chased the suspect to the Howard Johnson’s Inn next door. The suspect ran into a room and then ran across the street, leaving the stolen items on the bed next to his girlfriend, Delaney said.

Officers caught 37-year-old John Cowles of Westfield in the Planet Fitness parking lot across the street, Delaney said.

Cowles is charged with two counts on breaking and entering motor vehicle and larceny of property under $250.

Cowles’ girlfriend, 42-year-old Tia Ayers of Springfield, had outstanding warrants. Ayers was arrested for Breaking and Entering daytime for a felony, trespass, larceny over $250 and vandalizing property over $250 warrants, Delaney said.

Both were arraigned in Springfield District Court Wednesday.