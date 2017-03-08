Springfield JCC taking precautions following nationwide threats

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An entrance to the Springfield Jewish Community Center has been shut down, as part of ongoing security concerns at Jewish facilities nationwide.

The Springfield JCC was closed on Friday after a threatening message was found written inside the men’s locker room. It was not the first such threat at this facility, and it is one of many nationwide. On Tuesday, there were threats at three different Jewish Community Centers and schools in the Boston area, and Wednesday, a threat was made at the JCC in West Hartford.

Jewish Community Centers are taking extra security measures to deal with this increase in threats, with the Springfield JCC shutting down the facility’s Dickinson Street entrance. Meanwhile, the Springfield Police Department is working with state and federal authorities and reviewing surveillance footage to find those responsible for the threat on Friday.

