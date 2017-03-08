Springfield Fire Department wins “Battle of the Badges” again

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is a friendly competition that is taken seriously in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno presented this year’s “Battle of the Badges” trophy to the Springfield Fire Department.

It is the second year in a row that the fire department has beat the police department in the votes by blood donors. Mayor Domenic Sarno handed the trophy to Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant.

“For us to be able to give back to the Red Cross, who does so much for us, they come during emergencies and fires and bring us hot coffee, cold water, and snacks. It is nice to be able to give back to the community,” Conant said.

On January 5, dozens of city employees and visitors to City Hall gave 30 pints of blood in a drive to help the American Red Cross. Each donor got to vote for either the Springfield Police Department or the Springfield Fire Department.