Springfield community police relations looking to help relationship with residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first meeting for the Springfield Police Community relations Committee was held Wednesday night.

The committee is looking to improve the relationship between police and residents.

Wednesday night marked the first time the new Springfield Police Community Relations Committee met to talk about issues between residents and law enforcement.

“There are issues in the city and they do need to be addressed and I was thrilled to see they put this committee together and I would like to see this committee do some productive work,” said Georgiana Hart of Springfield.

The Springfield City Council formed the 15 member committee last year. It includes city counselors, NAACP members, residents form each ward, and a Springfield police detective.

“All of us don’t know each other that well so before we could go into everything everybody just wants to know who we are and what to expect from this committee,” said Yolanda Cancel of the Springfield Police Community Relations Committee.

The committee will be responsible for hearing the concerns of residents, and bringing those concerns to officers. Then help formulate a plan to rebuild relationships.

“There are certain people who feel like they don’t have a good relationship so we just want to identify who and what communities those are and where we can improve,” said Orlando Ramos, the Springfield City Council President.

Ramos told 22News they will be holding meetings in every section of the city over the next several months.

Ramos said the committee will have a public hearing next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at 310 Plainfield Street.