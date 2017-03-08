South Hadley’s plans for vacant plaza

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A large portion of the South Hadley plaza is still vacant after four years.

The property is privately owned, and South Hadley town administrator Mike Sullivan told 22News he hasn’t received any updates from the owners over the last six months.

The plaza near the intersection of Newton and Lyman Streets was bought for $2.4 million last May after a foreclosure. It’s now owned by three local businessmen:

Peter Picknelly, owner of Peter Pan Bus Company

Rocco Falcone, CEO of Rocky’s Ace Hardware

The Yee family, who owns Johnny’s Bar & Grille, & Johnny’s Taproom

The plaza’s Movie Gallery and Big Y have sat empty for years.

Falcone told 22News in May there were preliminary redevelopment plans included a possible expansion of the Rocky’s Ace Hardware. It also would divide the 60,000 square foot Big Y into two or three retail spaces.

At that time, Falcone also said the town could expect to see plaza renovations by July, but eight months later, nothing has happened.

22News has left messages with Picknelly, Falcone, and Andrew Yee to ask for an update about the property. We haven’t received any calls back.