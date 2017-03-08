Sen. Warren says GOP health care plan “fundamentally cruel”

Massachusetts provided the model for President Obama's health care law

Associated Press Published: Updated:
In this Dec. 10, 2014 file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. More than 300 former campaign staffers and organizers for President Barack Obama have signed on to a letter urging Warren to run for president in 2016. It's the latest effort to nudge Warren into the race. The ex-Obama staffers say they want someone who will "stand up for working families and take on the Wall Street banks and special interests." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren says the health care bill rolled out by Republicans is “fundamentally cruel” and will end up benefiting the wealthy at the expense of middle and working class families.

The Massachusetts Democrat said Wednesday that Republicans seem more interested in bragging about getting rid of “Obamacare” than helping people stay healthy.

Warren says the GOP plan will “work great for those at the top and just kick dirt in the faces of everybody else.”

Warren told WGBH-FM the proposal will knock Massachusetts back by years, leaving hundreds of thousands without care and shifting medical costs onto community health centers, hospitals and doctors.

Massachusetts provided the model for former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law.

Warren says Obama’s law is growing more popular now that it’s under threat.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s