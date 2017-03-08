Rally for women held in downtown Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A crowd of women- and also some men- took to the Greenfield Town Common Wednesday as part of International Women’s Day. Marches and rallies are being held nationwide, including here in western Massachusetts, to draw attention to a variety of issues, ranging from wage inequality, to reproductive health, to sexual assault.

While International Women’s Day has existed for many years, this year’s rallies nationwide coincide with the “Day without a Woman” strike. Women around the country are staying home from work, in order to highlight the importance of women in the U.S. economy. The movement has gained momentum following the well-attended women’s march events held across the country after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

22News is covering rallies Wednesday in Greenfield, Northampton, and Springfield, and will have coverage tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.