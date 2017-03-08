Police: Homemade explosives found on Concord train tracks

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — Officials in suburban Boston are investigating a homemade explosive device that was left on railroad tracks.

Concord police responded to a brush fire on train tracks around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say someone put chemicals in several plastic bottles and left them on tracks in order to create the explosion.

Police say they then discovered more bottles after investigating the fire.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says Commuter Rail trains were stopped because of police activity near the tracks. The line was reopened later.

Transit police say they do not believe the bottles were an act of terrorism.