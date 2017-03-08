Photos: The Originals Season 4 “Gather Up The Killers”

(CW) – On the fifth anniversary of Klaus’ (Joseph Morgan) defeat, Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) is king of the city and welcomes the un-sired vampires to New Orleans, only to find they pose an unexpected threat to his rule, leading him to seek counsel from an unlikely source.

Meanwhile, as Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) closes in on the cure that will allow her to revive Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and the slumbering Mikaelsons, she faces a final task that will force her to make a ruthless decision.

Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel also star. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Michael Russo and Michael Narducci (#401). The episode airs on March 17th, 2017.

The Originals Season 4 Gather Up the Killers View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pictured: Phoebe Tonkin as Hayley. Credit: Annette Brown, The CW Pictured: Christina Moses as Keelin. Credit: Annette Brown, The CW Pictured (L-R): Joseph Morgan as Klaus and Charles Michael Davis and Marcel. Credit: Annette Brown, The CW Pictured: Charles Michael Davis and Marcel. Credit: Annette Brown, The CW Pictured: Joseph Morgan as Klaus. Credit: Annette Brown, The CW Pictured (L-R): Joseph Morgan as Klaus and Charles Michael Davis and Marcel. Credit: Annette Brown, The CW