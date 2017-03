WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Only one lane is open on the Mass Pike eastbound in Warren after a tractor trailer hit a guardrail.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. John Barrett told 22News the truck hit the guardrail just before 1:00 in the morning. He said the truck is in the breakdown lane and the right lane is closed.

Barrett also said the driver refused medical treatment and it’s likely all lanes will be open soon.