New Springfield Police and Community Relations Committee to meet Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new Springfield Police and Community Relations Committee is scheduled to meet for the first time Wednesday night.

The committee was formed last month after being approved by the Springfield City Council late last year.

The 15-member committee includes city councilors, residents from each ward, the NAACP, and a Springfield police detective. The committee’s mission is to improve the relationship between the Springfield Police Department and the community.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno opposed the formation of the committee.

It’s not the only time the mayor and city council have recently disagreed. In December, the city council voted 10-2 to eliminate the office of the police commissioner, and replace it with a civilian police commission and a civil service chief. Sarno vetoed the proposal, but it was overridden.

The agenda for Wednesday night’s meeting is to discuss the committees objectives and guidelines.

