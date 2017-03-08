New research could change food labels

(KUSA) Researchers at Colorado State University are trying to change how we read nutrition labels.

The group is studying how the eyes move around boxes in grocery stores hoping their findings will lead people to healthier food choices.

“Usually shoppers know what they’re going to take before they even touch it,” says graduate student and researcher Charlie Heidrick. “So this software is perfect because it tells us what participants are paying attention to.”

“The impacts would be people are choosing slightly healthier versions of similar products,” adds lead researcher Dan Graham.

Graham is the assistant psych professor who started the project more than a year ago when he was brainstorming how to influence healthier food choices.

“So we’re able to look at the amount of time spent looking at calories, fat, sodium and all of the nutrients,” he explains.

Read more: http://on9news.tv/2n2pAFj