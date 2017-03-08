Massachusetts recreational marijuana law: Concerns, proposals

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – States had complete control over their recreational marijuana laws under the Obama administration, but that could soon change.

White House leaders have said that President Donald Trump is considering cracking down on the federal marijuana law, and state lawmakers want to know how that could impact us in Massachusetts.

Recreational marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, but federally, it’s still illegal.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg is in charge of overseeing recreational marijuana in Massachusetts. She sent Attorney General Jeff Sessions a letter on Tuesday asking for clarification on how marijuana laws will be enforced.

“I would greatly appreciate your prompt response to clarify whether this is true,” Goldberg wrote. “And if so, what changes we should prepare for, before we commit resources to implementing the recreational marijuana laws.”

State leaders still haven’t hammered out all of the rules and regulations for recreational marijuana. Dispensaries are expected to open next year, but it’s still unclear where the tax revenue from those sales would go.

Massachusetts Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo said he wants to see the money spent on opioid addiction by creating a Substance Abuse Addiction Fund.

DeLeo announced his proposal Tuesday afternoon and compared it to a trust fund created from casino revenues to prevent and treat gambling addiction. Governor Charlie Baker hasn’t discussed the proposed fund with DeLeo yet, but called the idea “interesting” Tuesday.

According to the Department of Health, there were as many as 2,000 opioid-related overdose deaths across the state last year. It was the sixth consecutive year with an increase in overdoses.

It could be awhile before we know where the tax revenue from marijuana sales will go. Before it’s decided, Goldberg wants to know how the potential changes to the federal law could impact recreational marijuana in Massachusetts. Read her letter to Attorney General Sessions below:

