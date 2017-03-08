Massachusetts apologizes for tax refund errors

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is apologizing for giving and then taking away tax refunds. 22News explains what they’re doing to correct the problem.

22News dug deeper and discovered that thousands of Massachusetts taxpayers who opted to get their tax refunds through direct deposit have been impacted by this glitch and some might not even be aware of it.

The state Department of Revenue told 22News that approximately 40,000 people had a tax refund temporarily deposited and then taken out of their bank accounts. The department is blaming it on a technical glitch and said those impacted should see the money back in their bank accounts by this Friday.

If you decided to get your tax refunds electronically, double-check to see if this has happened to you.

State Rep. John Velis, (D) Westfield said, “I mean, it’s an embarrassment. The state needs to make that right. These are people that have probably already made mortgage payments. These are people who rely on this money for groceries, mortgage payments, their rent. The state needs to make that right – not to mention overdraft fees and stuff of that nature.”

The Department of Revenue is working with banks to determine if their customers were charged overdraft fees due to the glitch. It’s still unclear whether people will be reimbursed.