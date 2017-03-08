Mass Appeal Host/Producer

One Broadcast Center Chicopee, Ma 01013 (413) 377-2200

WWLP-22News, (NBC and The CW), has a full-time opening for a Mass AppealHost/Producer  for our daytime lifestyle program.  The ideal candidate must have an energetic personality capable of detailed work, and able to work as part of a team.

HOURS: 8:30AM-5:30PM

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED:  Polished “live” on-camera work, and strong writing, shooting, editing, and scheduling abilities. Web and social media skills are musts. Familiarity with Edius and iNews preferred.

APPLY: Please visit the Jobs at WWLP page on WWLP.com and click the search button; no calls please.

Telephone: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

