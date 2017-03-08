Man sentenced to life in prison following fatal shooting

BOSTON (AP) — A 24-year-old Boston man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following his conviction in a 2014 fatal shooting.

A Suffolk Superior Court jury on Tuesday found Raymond Arroyo guilty of shooting 44-year-old Jose Maldonado on March 31, 2014. The verdict was handed down after about a day of deliberations and a roughly seven-day trial.

Prosecutors said Arroyo and 30-year-old Ishmael Douglas, of Boston, walked up to Maldonado in the city’s Mission Hill neighborhood and shot him repeatedly before fleeing. The incident was caught on area surveillance cameras and seen by witnesses, though it’s not clear what prompted the shooting.

Arroyo escaped to the Dominican Republic but was eventually caught and deported back to the U.S. His lawyer didn’t immediately comment. Douglas is awaiting trial.