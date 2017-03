SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been nearly 13 years since Caridad Puente was stabbed 30 times inside her Springfield Apartment.

Now, the man who murdered her, and her unborn child, will be sentenced for the crime.

Benjamin Martinez, 46 of Chicopee, was later convicted of first degree murder after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

Martinez will be sentenced Thursday morning at Hampden County Hall of Justice in Springfield and 22News will be there.