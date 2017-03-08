Major road work possible for Routes 9 and 116 in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Major routes in Amherst could be getting a facelift. Next Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be hosting a public meeting at Amherst Town Hall to discuss proposed construction on Routes 9 and 116. It will extend from University Drive to South Pleasant Street.

MassDOT wants to widen the roadway, resurface the pavement, create bicycle lanes, and reconstruct sidewalks and wheelchair ramps. MassDOT will present four possible versions of how the bike lanes could be made.

This will be the second time in a year that Route 9 will get a facelift. Hadley resident Kristen Gibbons told 22News that she remembers detouring around construction on Route 9 in her town last month.

“Keeping up with the roads is a necessary thing. Unfortunately, it ends up affecting everybody in the same little way. So, whether we need it or not, it’s a pain, but I still think it’s necessary,” Gibbons said.

You may remember that construction on Route 9 in Hadley started in May and went until the fall. MassDOT will announce a proposed timeline for the project at Tuesday’s meeting, along with possible detour routes.