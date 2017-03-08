Maine considers canine seat belt law

WBTS's Danielle Waugh Published: Updated:
Proposed Maine law could force dog owners to buckle up their pets.

(WBTS) Tail wagging, tongue out, feeling the breeze: for a dog, there may be no greater joy than riding in a car, with its head out of the window.

But in Maine, that could soon become a criminal act.

A proposed law, called “An Act Concerning the Transporting of Dogs in Passenger Vehicles,” would require harnesses or tethers for dogs riding in moving vehicles.

Dogs would not be allowed to ride in the front seat area, or put their head out of the window of a moving car.

Read More: http://bit.ly/2n5LkAm

