Kids & News: Finding the truth

(NBC News) It’s common to see kids scrolling through their social media feed, but it’s not all about selfies.

They’re often logging on to learn about news, and what they’re finding can be confusing or even a little scary.

Common Sense Media recently surveyed nearly 900 tweens and teens about their views on news.

“Kids take the news very seriously,” says Common Sense Media CEO James Steyer. “They know it’s important to their lives, b.t many of them are concerned about issues like fake news, quote- unquote alternative facts.”

Only 44-percent of surveyed kids feel they can tell the difference between real and fake news.

“I always try and confirm it with other people around me or other news sources,” says 14-year-old Jake Kreindler.

NewsPop.net is a website dedicated to helping kids understand current events, even when those events are unsettling.

“There is a lot of information out there. It’s like a fire hose. They need someone to tell them what is real, what is not real, and how to modulate it,” says founder Virginia Coyne.

That’s where parents come in.

The Common Sense survey also found children trust news from their family more than any other source.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2n3gR5D