Job & Internship Fair to be held at Westfield State University Wednesday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 80 businesses and non-profit agencies will be represented at Westfield State University’s 9th annual Job & Internship Fair Wednesday afternoon from 1:30 to 4:00.

Those interested in attending the free event are encouraged to dress professionally and to bring several copies of their resumes.

Participating businesses include: WWLP-22 News, Six Flags New England, Massachusetts State Police, The Mental Health Association, and The Drug Enforcement Administration.

Click here for the full list of employers scheduled to attend.

Any questions can be directed to Westfield State University’s Career Center at 413-572-5206.

