Holyoke medical marijuana facility public forum

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A medical marijuana company is looking to grow pot in Holyoke and Wednesday night they presented their plans to residents.

GTI Massachusetts held a hearing at the Kelley School in Holyoke, to educate the public on their plans and hear any concerns.

The Chicago based company wants to renovate 28 Appleton Street to become their cultivation facility.

The company said it would create 35 to 40 jobs initially, and eventually grow to have 100 employees.

“The diverse labor force, the opportunity with the old mill building in the redevelopment district along canal and appleton street. Lots of opportunity here in Holyoke and we are excited to be part of the community soon,” said GTI Real Estate attorney Jason Divelbiss.

GTI told 22News they also plan to build a medical marijuana dispensary in the city, but the location has not been finalized.