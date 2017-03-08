Head of greyhound rescue group charged with animal cruelty

Animal Rescue League of Boston allegedly found "continuous unsanitary" conditions at Greyhound Friends shelter

Associated Press Published:

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — The director of an organization created to find new homes for retired racing greyhounds that might otherwise be euthanized is facing animal cruelty charges.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that the Animal Rescue League of Boston charged Greyhound Friends Inc. director Louise Coleman after an investigation found “continuous unsanitary” conditions at the organization’s Hopkinton kennel.

The Division of Animal Health looked into complaints in 2015 and 2016 that the shelter was overcrowded with dogs confined to crates in a conference room, kitchen, and offices. A rescue league officer said last year that too many dogs were languishing in the kennel for too long and individual kennels are half the size they should be.

It is unclear when Coleman will be arraigned.

She called the charges “totally erroneous.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s