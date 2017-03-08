Gay vets say they’ve been denied spot in Boston St. Patrick’s parade

BOSTON (AP) — The organizers of Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade made history in 2015 when after decades of resistance they allowed a group of gay veterans to participate.

Now, that group, OutVets, say they have been denied a spot in this year’s parade scheduled for March 19.

OutVets said on their Facebook page that “While the reason for our denial is unclear, one can only assume it’s because we are LGBTQ.”

Ed Flynn, a member of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the parade’s organizer, says he voted to allow OutVets to participate. The vote Tuesday was 9-4.

The Navy veteran said he was “saddened and outraged” that the council “voted to turn back the clock on equality.”

Emails and phone messages for the council were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.